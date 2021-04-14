Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.48 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.76 million, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

