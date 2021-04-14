Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of MC opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.