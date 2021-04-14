Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE PLNT opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.