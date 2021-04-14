Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.
NYSE PLNT opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70.
In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
