Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. 3,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 573,807 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 295,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

