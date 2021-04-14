Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of PLT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 407,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,776. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

