Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

PAZRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Plaza Retail REIT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

