Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

PAZRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

PAZRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.22.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

