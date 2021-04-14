Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 965 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust makes up 0.5% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 193,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

