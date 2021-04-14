Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $105.34. 6,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,367. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

