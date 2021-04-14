Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,863 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

