Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

