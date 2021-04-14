Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 16,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.