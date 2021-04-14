Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $$51.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,573. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

