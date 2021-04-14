Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

