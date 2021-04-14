Prairiewood Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $12,237,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after purchasing an additional 197,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $4,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBIX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. 15,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,214. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $941.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

