Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$137.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$128.00.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$119.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$74.84 and a 52 week high of C$122.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$114.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

