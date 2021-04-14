Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,376.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

