Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 652,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.