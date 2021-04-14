Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Veoneer worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

