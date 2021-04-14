Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,744 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

