Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE PIAI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 69,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,204. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIAI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $6,207,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,110,000.

Prime Impact Acquisition I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.