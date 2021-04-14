Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,391,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cubic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,619,000.

Cubic stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

