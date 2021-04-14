Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

