Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

