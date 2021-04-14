Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

