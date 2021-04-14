Private Capital Group LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

