Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

CSX stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

