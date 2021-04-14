Private Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,319 shares during the period. IMAX makes up approximately 10.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of IMAX worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 8,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,189. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

