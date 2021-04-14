Private Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Northrim BanCorp worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $263.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

