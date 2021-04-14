Private Capital Management LLC Sells 18,151 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge accounts for approximately 6.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,755. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $841.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.