Propy (PRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $687,411.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Propy has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $56.24 million and approximately $687,411.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00061612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00633391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

