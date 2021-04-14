Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Prosus has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

