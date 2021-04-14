Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) vs. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Purplebricks Group has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Purplebricks Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purplebricks Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purplebricks Group $140.72 million N/A -$24.32 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.54 $5.50 billion $8.30 12.65

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Purplebricks Group and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purplebricks Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 3 5 0 2.44

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.53%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Purplebricks Group.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Purplebricks Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities; and provision of fleet management services, which include automobile leasing and specific services under the Alphabet brand. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

