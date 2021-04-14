Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSL. Longbow Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

CSL opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 377,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit