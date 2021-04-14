Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinor ASA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

