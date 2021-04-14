Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $51.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,033.21 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

