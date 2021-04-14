Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $229.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

