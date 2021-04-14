Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.48 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

NYSE:AMG opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

