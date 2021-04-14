Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

FOCS stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

