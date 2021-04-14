Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Decreased by Analyst

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

