Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered by Wedbush

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

