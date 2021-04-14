Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Boosted by Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE TXG opened at C$17.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.81 and a 1-year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

