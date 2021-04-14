Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Okta, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

Okta stock opened at $265.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.68. Okta has a 1-year low of $135.80 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,991,080. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.