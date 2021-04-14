Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Issued By Oppenheimer

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

