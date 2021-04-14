Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut by Truist Securiti

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRPL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

PRPL stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

