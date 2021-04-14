Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.88.

NYSE QTWO opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

