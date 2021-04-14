Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised by Piper Sandler

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

