Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $365.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.05. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.