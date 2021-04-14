Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $838,840.42 and $54,645.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.