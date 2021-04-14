QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is Private Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Private Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,998 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet comprises 31.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of QuinStreet worth $59,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,155. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

